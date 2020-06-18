Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking new construction

475 Adams Street Apt #4, Milton, MA 02186 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful new construction in conveniently located East Milton Square is available NOW! This unit features a spacious open-concept layout with plenty of natural light, hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances, central air, and a balcony off the master bedroom where you can enjoy your morning coffee! Two large bedrooms and two full-sized bathrooms will accommodate many kinds of living arrangements. There is one assigned parking spot, but tenants will have access to plenty of other open spaces in the lot. The apartment is within short walking distance to many places, including banks, post office, restaurants, shopping, gym, salons, and more! Access to Route 93 couldn't be easier if you're a commuter. You will love all that this place has to offer - come take a look! [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3532025 ]