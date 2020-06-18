All apartments in Milton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

475 Adams Street

475 Adams Street · (617) 360-1539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

475 Adams Street, Milton, MA 02186
Milton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
new construction
475 Adams Street Apt #4, Milton, MA 02186 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful new construction in conveniently located East Milton Square is available NOW! This unit features a spacious open-concept layout with plenty of natural light, hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances, central air, and a balcony off the master bedroom where you can enjoy your morning coffee! Two large bedrooms and two full-sized bathrooms will accommodate many kinds of living arrangements. There is one assigned parking spot, but tenants will have access to plenty of other open spaces in the lot. The apartment is within short walking distance to many places, including banks, post office, restaurants, shopping, gym, salons, and more! Access to Route 93 couldn't be easier if you're a commuter. You will love all that this place has to offer - come take a look! [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3532025 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Adams Street have any available units?
475 Adams Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 475 Adams Street have?
Some of 475 Adams Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
475 Adams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 475 Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 475 Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 475 Adams Street does offer parking.
Does 475 Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 Adams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Adams Street have a pool?
No, 475 Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 475 Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 475 Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 475 Adams Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 475 Adams Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 475 Adams Street has units with air conditioning.
