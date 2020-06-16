All apartments in Maynard
9 Oak Ridge Dr
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

9 Oak Ridge Dr

9 Oakridge Drive · (978) 501-2912
Location

9 Oakridge Drive, Maynard, MA 01754

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1930 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Available June 1st, don't miss this fantastic opportunity to live in desirable Oak Ridge Condominiums! This spacious home boasts 4 full levels of living space and an open-concept main floor. The bright and sunny eat-in kitchen features a breakfast bar, loads of cabinet storage, plenty of counter space and access to the private deck A half bath and family room with bay window round out the space. The second floor includes a master bedroom with double closet, a second bedroom and spacious full bath. The third floor bonus room can be used in many ways including guest space, office, playroom or anything else you might need. The finished basement includes the laundry as well as a cozy family room with access to the patio under the deck, private backyard and nearby woods. Loads of storage, a great commuting location off of Waltham Street and a complex pool to enjoy...what more could you ask for? Make your private appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Oak Ridge Dr have any available units?
9 Oak Ridge Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Oak Ridge Dr have?
Some of 9 Oak Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Oak Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9 Oak Ridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Oak Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9 Oak Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maynard.
Does 9 Oak Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 9 Oak Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9 Oak Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Oak Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Oak Ridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9 Oak Ridge Dr has a pool.
Does 9 Oak Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 9 Oak Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Oak Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Oak Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Oak Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Oak Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
