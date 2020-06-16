9 Oak Ridge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Available June 1st, don't miss this fantastic opportunity to live in desirable Oak Ridge Condominiums! This spacious home boasts 4 full levels of living space and an open-concept main floor. The bright and sunny eat-in kitchen features a breakfast bar, loads of cabinet storage, plenty of counter space and access to the private deck A half bath and family room with bay window round out the space. The second floor includes a master bedroom with double closet, a second bedroom and spacious full bath. The third floor bonus room can be used in many ways including guest space, office, playroom or anything else you might need. The finished basement includes the laundry as well as a cozy family room with access to the patio under the deck, private backyard and nearby woods. Loads of storage, a great commuting location off of Waltham Street and a complex pool to enjoy...what more could you ask for? Make your private appointment today!