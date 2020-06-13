347 Apartments for rent in Lynnfield, MA with balcony
If you like hockey, specifically the Boston Bruins, you may want to start your apartment search in Lynnfield. For some reason or another, tons of Bruins players choose to live in Lynnfield. Keep your eyes open about town for one of the Stanley Cup champions!
The prosperous town of Lynnfield is located in Essex County, Massachusetts on what is considered the North Shore of Massachusetts. The town is home to almost 12,000 people, and it's easy to understand why. Lynnfield is a balanced mix of suburb, green space and commerce. Settled in 1628, the town finally incorporated in 1814. Lynnfield celebrates its tricentennial-- that's 300 years -- in 2014! The town may be centuries old, but Lynnfield is stronger than ever as it constantly updates itself to keep up with the new trends in dining, shopping and living. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lynnfield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.