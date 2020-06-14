586 Apartments for rent in Lynn, MA with hardwood floors
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 19
1 of 50
1 of 12
1 of 31
1 of 22
1 of 21
1 of 38
1 of 34
1 of 25
1 of 41
1 of 24
1 of 48
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 4
1 of 7
1 of 9
The taunting limerick "Lynn, Lynn, the city of sin, you'll never come out the way you went in" plagued the city of Lynn, Massachusetts for so long that in 1997, a city solicitor actually tried to change the name of the area to Ocean Park. This endeavor was unsuccessful, but Lynn is making great strides in shedding its historical rough exterior.
Lynn is a city in northeast Massachusetts located just about 10 miles north of downtown Boston, and it has an amazingly storied past. From the founding of the Christian Science religion to devastating city fires, there's not much that hasn't happened in Lynn. While the city would give the rough and tumblers in Boston a run for their money, it also played scene to America's first jet engine, the first fire engine, the first baseball game played under artificial light, and--get ready for this--the first roast beef sandwich. Move over, Philly cheesesteak--the Lynn roast beef sandwich deserves some notice!
Having trouble with Craigslist Boston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lynn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.