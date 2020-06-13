/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:37 AM
345 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lynn, MA
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Fayette Street
1 Unit Available
75 Collins
75 Collins Street, Lynn, MA
4 Bedroom, one bathroom apartment ,Gas heat, on street parking close to places of worship, Lynn English High school and Stop and Shop supermarket, Available for July 1, 2020. Unit is been renovated, building is owner occupied. Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
West Lynn
1 Unit Available
48 Hood St.
48 Hood Street, Lynn, MA
Spacious 4 bedroom available for rent in West Lynn. Large bedrooms and big kitchen w/ brand new stove and refrigerator included. Lots of natural light, freshly painted, new and refinished hardwood floors.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Fayette Street
1 Unit Available
72 Fayette St.
72 Fayette Street, Lynn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Updated first floor unit. Available May 1st or June 1st 3 good size bedrooms Street parking only No laundry and No Lead Certificates No Pets $5300 total move cost Pictures coming soon. Terms: One year lease
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Lower Boston Street
1 Unit Available
7 Heffernan Avenue
7 Heffernan Avenue, Lynn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
987 sqft
Available Now Single family house quiet street in West Lynn, Washer and Dryer included, newly renovated kitchens,off street parking, close to Tracy and Sacred Heart schools.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Indian Ridge
1 Unit Available
51 Sylvia St
51 Sylvia Street, Lynn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Located less than a mile from Flax Pond, with easy access to both Broadway and Western Ave is your new home. This spacious sunlight filled second floor apartment comes with a ton of closet space and extra storage.
Results within 1 mile of Lynn
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Peabody
45 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cliftondale
1 Unit Available
17 Eaton Avenue
17 Eaton Avenue, Saugus, MA
No allow any pets ,no smoke,tenants must remove snow in your area. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/saugus-ma?lid=12885356 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5404570)
Results within 5 miles of Lynn
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Proctor
21 Units Available
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,888
1396 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Crescent Beach
31 Units Available
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,040
1524 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beachmont
1 Unit Available
38 Endicott ave 2
38 Endicott Avenue, Revere, MA
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 38 Endicott Ave - Property Id: 291938 $3000 / 4br - 1200ft - Beautiful apartment near the T and the Beach Available September 1st This is your wonderful oasis near the beach. This is a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Salem
1 Unit Available
33 Oakland Street 3
33 Oakland Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Salem w/ Private Balconies, New Hardwood - Property Id: 37361 What an opportunity to be the first to live in this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Salem.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Salem
1 Unit Available
75 Wharf St 301
75 Wharf Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1066 sqft
BRAND NEW - 75 Wharf Street Apartments - Property Id: 256393 BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in the heart of Pickering Wharf. Perfectly blending elegance with functional living space.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Downtown Revere
1 Unit Available
85 Yeamans
85 Yeamans St, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
34 Sumner St.
34 Sumner Street, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Downtown Revere
1 Unit Available
82-84 Winthrop Ave.
82 Winthrop Ave, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment. Completely redone. New Hardwood Floors, windows, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, light fixtures, granite countertops, bathroom fixtures, furnace and on demand hot water.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
641 Beach St.
641 Beach Street, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1368 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
25 Hopkins St.
25 Hopkins Street, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
This is a completely renovated 3 bedroom plus office 1400 sq 2nd floor apartment with a brand new kitchen, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in the living room and carpeted bedrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Harbor View - Orient Heights
1 Unit Available
41 Saint Edward Rd.
41 Saint Edward Road, Boston, MA
Brand new listing, This 4 Bedroom/1 Bathroom has it and features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, walnut stained hardwood floors, Carrera marble bathroom, new 96% super high efficient central AC powered by a WIFI
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1332 Eastern Ave.
1332 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1300 sqft
New construction townhouse in Malden! This gem will have a gas fireplace , granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a yard, parking and much more... Call for a personal tour today Terms: One year lease
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
82 Main St.
82 Main Street, Lynnfield, MA
Tastefully renovated 4bd/1.5ba single-family home. Multi-level interior layout, gorgeous original hardwood flooring. Unit features for redone interior and walling, and formal dining and family rooms.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
5 Lebanon Ter.
5 Lebanon Terrace, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
937 sqft
Recently renovated unit features hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry in unit. Top floor on top of a hill with great views. Big parking lot. Unit was recently painted and floors sanded.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Beachmont
1 Unit Available
185 Endicott Ave.
185 Endicott Avenue, Revere, MA
This Spacious, Tranquil Single Family With Amazing Ocean Views! Located in the Beachmont neighborhood of Revere, on a hill overlooking the ocean. The house itself has many fine touches and features throughout...
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
485 Beach Street - 2
485 Beach Street, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Available June 1st, 2020 Please cut and paste the link in your browser to see the 3D tour and Doll house. https://www.asteroommls.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
South Peabody
1 Unit Available
40 County St
40 County Street, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Fabulous owner occupied 2 family.
Similar Pages
Lynn 1 BedroomsLynn 2 BedroomsLynn 2 BedroomsLynn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLynn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLynn 3 BedroomsLynn Accessible Apartments
Lynn Apartments with BalconyLynn Apartments with BalconyLynn Apartments with GarageLynn Apartments with GymLynn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLynn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLynn Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAWellesley, MA