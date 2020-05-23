All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 23-25 Pleasant St,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, MA
/
23-25 Pleasant St,
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

23-25 Pleasant St,

23-25 Pleasant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

23-25 Pleasant Street, Lawrence, MA 01841
Prospect Hill - Back Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment. Move in ready - Vacant/Disinefected! All Utilities Included. New Appliances + Outdoor Deck. Minutes to I-495 - Gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment in recently renovated 6 unit building. Great location on quiet street on east side of city, minutes to Marston St and I-495 commuter corridor. Brand new appliances, flooring, walls and carpeting all newly installed. Bedrooms offer new carpeting, cable hook up, and plenty of closet space. Attention grabbing spacious kitchen features plenty of sunlight light, new drawers, new granite countertops with plenty of counter space, new appliances all new lighting, and a bright, roomy dining area. 3rd floor location features a new walk out deck with space for barbecuing and views over the town. Both off and on street parking are available. No pets permitted. All utilities are included. Vacant, newly renovated, and disinfected!

THE BASICS
RENT: $1,495 per month
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Free off-street and on street
UTILITIES: All utilities are included in rent

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE:
- Completely updated unit in a recently renovated house
- Brand new appliances
- Large Kitchen and Living are.
- Sunny with lots of natural light
- 3rd floor deck for barbecuing and views over town
- Minutes from I-495
- All utilities included

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*No pets
*Utilities: Owner pays for all utilities
*First and Last Months rent due at Lease Signing
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to one month's rent
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management Merrimack Valley
*Application processing time is 1-4 business days.
*Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5652478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23-25 Pleasant St, have any available units?
23-25 Pleasant St, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, MA.
What amenities does 23-25 Pleasant St, have?
Some of 23-25 Pleasant St,'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23-25 Pleasant St, currently offering any rent specials?
23-25 Pleasant St, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23-25 Pleasant St, pet-friendly?
No, 23-25 Pleasant St, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 23-25 Pleasant St, offer parking?
Yes, 23-25 Pleasant St, does offer parking.
Does 23-25 Pleasant St, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23-25 Pleasant St, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23-25 Pleasant St, have a pool?
No, 23-25 Pleasant St, does not have a pool.
Does 23-25 Pleasant St, have accessible units?
No, 23-25 Pleasant St, does not have accessible units.
Does 23-25 Pleasant St, have units with dishwashers?
No, 23-25 Pleasant St, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23-25 Pleasant St, have units with air conditioning?
No, 23-25 Pleasant St, does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr
Lawrence, MA 01845
TGM Andover Park
100 Hawthorne Way
Lawrence, MA 01843
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave
Lawrence, MA 01845

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLawrence Apartments with Gym
Lawrence Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MA
Chelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MADanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University