23-25 Pleasant St,

Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment. Move in ready - Vacant/Disinefected! All Utilities Included. New Appliances + Outdoor Deck. Minutes to I-495 - Gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment in recently renovated 6 unit building. Great location on quiet street on east side of city, minutes to Marston St and I-495 commuter corridor. Brand new appliances, flooring, walls and carpeting all newly installed. Bedrooms offer new carpeting, cable hook up, and plenty of closet space. Attention grabbing spacious kitchen features plenty of sunlight light, new drawers, new granite countertops with plenty of counter space, new appliances all new lighting, and a bright, roomy dining area. 3rd floor location features a new walk out deck with space for barbecuing and views over the town. Both off and on street parking are available. No pets permitted. All utilities are included. Vacant, newly renovated, and disinfected!



THE BASICS

RENT: $1,495 per month

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Free off-street and on street

UTILITIES: All utilities are included in rent



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE:

- Completely updated unit in a recently renovated house

- Brand new appliances

- Large Kitchen and Living are.

- Sunny with lots of natural light

- 3rd floor deck for barbecuing and views over town

- Minutes from I-495

- All utilities included



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.

*No pets

*Utilities: Owner pays for all utilities

*First and Last Months rent due at Lease Signing

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to one month's rent

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management Merrimack Valley

*Application processing time is 1-4 business days.

*Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



