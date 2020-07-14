All apartments in Haverhill
The Residences at Little River

10 Primrose Way · (978) 355-7849
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Primrose Way, Haverhill, MA 01830

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5102 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Residences at Little River.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Residence at Little River is a quiet suburban Haverhill, MA apartment community. Minutes from I-93, I-95, I-495 and the Haverhill T station, close to everything! We offer 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments. A selection of upgraded amenities are available, including fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and built-in desks and our community's clubhouse, pool, and 24-hour fitness center are right outside your door. Managed by Lincoln Property Company we offer excellent customer service and 24 hour emergency maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Deposit: $250.00 holding deposit to secure apartment.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
limit: 2
rent: $60
restrictions: Non-aggressive dog breeds under 99 pounds.
Cats
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Residences at Little River have any available units?
The Residences at Little River has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Haverhill, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Haverhill Rent Report.
What amenities does The Residences at Little River have?
Some of The Residences at Little River's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Residences at Little River currently offering any rent specials?
The Residences at Little River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Residences at Little River pet-friendly?
Yes, The Residences at Little River is pet friendly.
Does The Residences at Little River offer parking?
Yes, The Residences at Little River offers parking.
Does The Residences at Little River have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Residences at Little River offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Residences at Little River have a pool?
Yes, The Residences at Little River has a pool.
Does The Residences at Little River have accessible units?
Yes, The Residences at Little River has accessible units.
Does The Residences at Little River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Residences at Little River has units with dishwashers.
