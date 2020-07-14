The Residences at Little River

Amenities
Residence at Little River is a quiet suburban Haverhill, MA apartment community. Minutes from I-93, I-95, I-495 and the Haverhill T station, close to everything! We offer 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments. A selection of upgraded amenities are available, including fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and built-in desks and our community's clubhouse, pool, and 24-hour fitness center are right outside your door. Managed by Lincoln Property Company we offer excellent customer service and 24 hour emergency maintenance.