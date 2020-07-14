The Residences at Little River

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking bbq/grill e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Residence at Little River is a quiet suburban Haverhill, MA apartment community. Minutes from I-93, I-95, I-495 and the Haverhill T station, close to everything! We offer 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments. A selection of upgraded amenities are available, including fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and built-in desks and our community's clubhouse, pool, and 24-hour fitness center are right outside your door. Managed by Lincoln Property Company we offer excellent customer service and 24 hour emergency maintenance.