Hampshire County, MA
28 River Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

28 River Drive

28 River Drive · (413) 536-2714 ext. 107
Location

28 River Drive, Hampshire County, MA 01035

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 28 River Drive · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
River Front Single Family For Rent! - This unique single family home has sweeping, large rooms with picturesque views of the Connecticut River! Tenants will enjoy expansive windows and hardwood floors throughout the first floor. The downstairs boasts another full size area with kitchenette, extra room for an office or studio, full bathroom, and ample storage options. Plus, the home has an enormous screened-in porch that overhangs the banks of the river... prefect for entertaining or just hanging out with a book! Nearby are: Northampton and Amherst centers, area colleges, local farm stands, restaurants, entertainment and more! Heat is both gas and electric. Washer and dryer are included! Snow removal is included! First, last, and security are required. This home will not last... call today to schedule your showing!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5074371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 River Drive have any available units?
28 River Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 River Drive have?
Some of 28 River Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28 River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 28 River Drive offer parking?
No, 28 River Drive does not offer parking.
Does 28 River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 River Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 River Drive have a pool?
No, 28 River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28 River Drive have accessible units?
No, 28 River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28 River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
