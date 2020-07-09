28 River Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

River Front Single Family For Rent! - This unique single family home has sweeping, large rooms with picturesque views of the Connecticut River! Tenants will enjoy expansive windows and hardwood floors throughout the first floor. The downstairs boasts another full size area with kitchenette, extra room for an office or studio, full bathroom, and ample storage options. Plus, the home has an enormous screened-in porch that overhangs the banks of the river... prefect for entertaining or just hanging out with a book! Nearby are: Northampton and Amherst centers, area colleges, local farm stands, restaurants, entertainment and more! Heat is both gas and electric. Washer and dryer are included! Snow removal is included! First, last, and security are required. This home will not last... call today to schedule your showing!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5074371)