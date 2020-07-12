77 Apartments for rent in Framingham, MA with parking
Angel from Framingham /Calls now and then / [...] /Wants me to know it /Will all be all right -- From "Angel From Framingham" by George E. Clark
Just want to let you know that if you find yourself living in Framingham, your life will be all right, indeed. Just a half hour outside of Boston, in Massachusetts, Framingham is synonymous with a famous population study about heart disease. Using an ordinary town with ordinary people, the research has been in place since 1948 and is now on its third generation of residents waiting to see who gets heart disease and why. Always feel like someone's watching you? In this town, you're probably right. Framingham is otherwise a delightful city in Massachusetts, boasting good shopping and real estate. In fact, it's just the kind of town in which most people would like to live. It has easy access to the center of Boston and is a popular alternative to living in the big city. Framingham is also home to several big industry corporations that have chosen to locate their headquarters here. So, there are plenty of bigwigs to rub elbows with. If elbow-rubbing is your thing. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Framingham apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.