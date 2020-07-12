77 Apartments for rent in Framingham, MA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
42 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,575
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
38 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,376
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1067 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
28 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,517
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,025
1293 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1584 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
17 Units Available
Modera Natick Center
82 N Main St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,204
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1243 sqft
Two-story townhomes or 1-2 bedroom apartments in Boston suburbs. Fireplace, granite counters and many other upscale finishes. Community amenities include coffee bar, yoga, 24-hour gym and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
74 Units Available
West Framingham
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,350
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,393
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
34 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,795
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
31 Units Available
Downtown Framingham
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1437 sqft
Tour Your Way! We Are Open for Walk Ins, Self Guided or Virtual Tours!*
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
4 Units Available
Saxonville
Avalon Framingham
40 River Path, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to the best shopping, dining and entertainment of Framingham, and just minutes from I-90. Apartments have in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community features pool, fire pit and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
2 Units Available
Executive Apartments
551 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,425
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
816 sqft
Welcome To Executive Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living. At Executive Apartments, youll find newly renovated spacious apartments with wall-wall carpeting, large closets, A/C, and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
Saxonville
Hamilton Village
10 Queens Way, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
892 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Village in Framingham. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
66 Disnmore Ave
66 Dinsmore Avenue, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1100 sqft
Bayberry Hills Estates Apartments in Framingham, Massachusetts is conveniently located by the Massachusetts Turnpike. We are 21 miles to downtown Boston and only 2.5 miles from Framingham State University.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Coburnville
41 Hayes
41 Hayes Street, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
This is a 2nd-floor 2 bedroom + office, 1 bath apartment. The office has been used as a child's bedroom in the past. Heat is electric, tenants are responsible for the electricity bill for heating, cooking, and hot water.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
70 Lincoln St
70 Lincoln Street, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
Video available. 1 bedroom unit on second floor of mulit-unit building close to the hospital. Hardwood floors throughout, large galley kitchen. Good closet space. 1 car off street parking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6 McLaughlin
6 Mclaughlin Street, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
389 sqft
1 bedroom apartment in North Framingham. Laminate throughout, galley kitchen and full bath. Coin op laundry and storage in basement. 2 car parking. First, security and 1/2 month realtor fee required upfront. Cats negotiable.
Results within 1 mile of Framingham
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Golden Triangle
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,210
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coburnville
3-HF Brown Way
3 H F Brown Way, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2400 sqft
3-HF Brown Way Available 08/01/20 Luxurious 3 Level Living - No expense was spared when this home was built just 4 years ago and the owner made improvements after that! This beautiful, 3-level home has too many features to list.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7 Village Rock Lane
7 Village Rock Lane, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
810 sqft
Avail 8/1/20. Top floor, 2 bedroom condo unit at highly desirable Natick Village. Unit opens into large living room/open floor space with big coat closet and sliders to balcony/deck. Formal dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Framingham
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
23 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,452
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,697
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1319 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Marlborough
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
1166 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1361 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated January 14 at 04:27pm
Contact for Availability
Marlborough Junction
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
187 Beach St
187 Beach Street, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UNIT#3, 3rd Floor,2 bdrm,1bth, 1 car garage -$1375 - Property Id: 205543 NO BROKER FEES (Listed directly by owner now). Fully renovated, charming 3rd floor sunny appt.
City Guide for Framingham, MA

Angel from Framingham /Calls now and then / [...] /Wants me to know it /Will all be all right -- From "Angel From Framingham" by George E. Clark

Just want to let you know that if you find yourself living in Framingham, your life will be all right, indeed. Just a half hour outside of Boston, in Massachusetts, Framingham is synonymous with a famous population study about heart disease. Using an ordinary town with ordinary people, the research has been in place since 1948 and is now on its third generation of residents waiting to see who gets heart disease and why. Always feel like someone's watching you? In this town, you're probably right. Framingham is otherwise a delightful city in Massachusetts, boasting good shopping and real estate. In fact, it's just the kind of town in which most people would like to live. It has easy access to the center of Boston and is a popular alternative to living in the big city. Framingham is also home to several big industry corporations that have chosen to locate their headquarters here. So, there are plenty of bigwigs to rub elbows with. If elbow-rubbing is your thing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Framingham, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Framingham apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

