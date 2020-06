Amenities

Year-Round Rentals like this rarely come on the market. This spectacular 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath house located on scenic Old County Rd in East Sandwich is now available. Step up on to the Farmers Porch and enter into the fireplaced living room. From here you can go to the first-floor bedroom with private bath or step up into family gathering area that includes your open kitchen with adjacent dining area. You will also find the entrance to the brick patio through the glassed French doors or you can continue on through to the back of the house to the laundry room, mudroom & 1/2 bath and the heated 2 car garage. Upstairs you will find at the top of the main staircase two more large bedrooms and two full baths as well as an additional room that could be used for your weekend guests or additional gathering area. From here you can access the private master bedroom suite with its own sitting area or use the second staircase if you prefer.