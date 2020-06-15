435 Main St

Amenities

Commercial - 6,000 Sq. Ft. Commercial building (Formerly a Restaurant) available for rent in Dennis available for rent in Dennis Port. Prime location near many local well known and established businesses. This space has a large beautiful entry way, open floor plan and beautiful brick fireplaces throughout. Tall ceilings, large windows and natural sunlight make for huge potential upside! Prime location with 20 parking spaces. Do not miss! WE WILL PAY 3 MONTHS FEE FOR THIS SPACE EQUIVALENT TO $7,500.



(RLNE5848911)