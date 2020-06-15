All apartments in Dennis Port
Dennis Port, MA
435 Main St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

435 Main St

435 Main Street · (617) 751-5119
Location

435 Main Street, Dennis Port, MA 02639
Dennis Port

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 6000 sqft

Amenities

fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Commercial - 6,000 Sq. Ft. Commercial building (Formerly a Restaurant) available for rent in Dennis available for rent in Dennis Port. Prime location near many local well known and established businesses. This space has a large beautiful entry way, open floor plan and beautiful brick fireplaces throughout. Tall ceilings, large windows and natural sunlight make for huge potential upside! Prime location with 20 parking spaces. Do not miss! WE WILL PAY 3 MONTHS FEE FOR THIS SPACE EQUIVALENT TO $7,500.

(RLNE5848911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Main St have any available units?
435 Main St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 435 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
435 Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Main St pet-friendly?
No, 435 Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dennis Port.
Does 435 Main St offer parking?
Yes, 435 Main St does offer parking.
Does 435 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Main St have a pool?
No, 435 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 435 Main St have accessible units?
No, 435 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 435 Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
