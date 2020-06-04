All apartments in Dedham
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:11 PM

19 Demetra Terr

19 Demetra Terrace · (617) 559-0020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 Demetra Terrace, Dedham, MA 02026
Downtown Dedham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available June 15-Aug 1 for a lease ending 8/31/2021 with option to renew. Beautiful Townhouse living in the heart of Dedham. Close to main routes ( 93,95,128 VFW Parkwy) and Commuter Rail. Close to Legacy Place, Whole Foods, Dedham Mall. Modern 3 Bed Townhouse feels like a single family home offering 1860 sq.ft. of living space. Open floor plan, endless living area, grand family room, three season room, just updated kitchen with granite countertops and high-end appliances, hardwood floors, central A/C, washer & dryer. Your back yard is like a park, perfect for dogs. Deck on the 2nd floor and patio on the 1st. Two-car garage and plenty of off-street parking. All utilities included in rent (gas, electricity, heat, hot water, sewer).

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Demetra Terr have any available units?
19 Demetra Terr has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Demetra Terr have?
Some of 19 Demetra Terr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Demetra Terr currently offering any rent specials?
19 Demetra Terr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Demetra Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Demetra Terr is pet friendly.
Does 19 Demetra Terr offer parking?
Yes, 19 Demetra Terr does offer parking.
Does 19 Demetra Terr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Demetra Terr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Demetra Terr have a pool?
No, 19 Demetra Terr does not have a pool.
Does 19 Demetra Terr have accessible units?
No, 19 Demetra Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Demetra Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Demetra Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Demetra Terr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 Demetra Terr has units with air conditioning.
