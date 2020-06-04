19 Demetra Terr

Amenities

Available June 15-Aug 1 for a lease ending 8/31/2021 with option to renew. Beautiful Townhouse living in the heart of Dedham. Close to main routes ( 93,95,128 VFW Parkwy) and Commuter Rail. Close to Legacy Place, Whole Foods, Dedham Mall. Modern 3 Bed Townhouse feels like a single family home offering 1860 sq.ft. of living space. Open floor plan, endless living area, grand family room, three season room, just updated kitchen with granite countertops and high-end appliances, hardwood floors, central A/C, washer & dryer. Your back yard is like a park, perfect for dogs. Deck on the 2nd floor and patio on the 1st. Two-car garage and plenty of off-street parking. All utilities included in rent (gas, electricity, heat, hot water, sewer).



