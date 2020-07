Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Terrific third floor two bedroom apartment that has been well maintained! This great unit features an eat in kitchen, modern bathroom, hardwood floors in living room, and carpeted bedrooms! Off street parking for two cars. Close to the Wachusett reservoir, Rt 70 and RT 62. Easy access to downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Call today to schedule your tour!



Terms: One year lease