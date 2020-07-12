Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

524 Apartments for rent in Chelsea, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chelsea apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Admirals Hill
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1250 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Soldiers Home
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,662
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
5 Units Available
Broadway
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Addison-Orange
31 Orange St.
31 Orange Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1290 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom for rent in Chelsea. 91 walk score! Renovated kitchen, new washer/dryer in the unit. Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, large eat-in kitchen including a pantry for additional storage. Large bedrooms with extra rooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Broadway
39 Cary Ave.
39 Cary Avenue, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
809 sqft
2 bed 1 bath condo that has undertaken many recent upgrades. The whole unit has a fresh coat of paint and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout lead to a private balcony.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Belingham Square
375 Broadway
375 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,700
807 sqft
Amazing luxury loft apartment located in Downtown Chelsea just minutes from Boston, Cambridge and the new Encore Casino! This huge studio is only a few blocks to Chelsea Station! Seconds to restaurants/shops.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Admirals Hill
100 Captains Row
100 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1067 sqft
2 bedrooms unit at the desirable Admirals Hill is available for new tenants! Open concept kitchen with spacious living and dining area. Palladium windows provide with lots of sun light. Laundry facility right outside of the unit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Belingham Square
315 Broadway
315 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1036 sqft
Introducing 315 Broadway- A brand new 46-unit luxury apartment development in the heart of Winter Hill, Somerville.
Results within 1 mile of Chelsea
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
14 Units Available
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,819
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,272
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
29 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,896
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
44 Units Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
Boston East
126 Border Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,251
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,427
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,243
1042 sqft
Wireless entry using smartphones, free Wi-Fi in common areas and storage including refrigeration. Walk to the Blue Line Maverick T stop and the water Taxi. Air-conditioned units with contemporary kitchens.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
51 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,995
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
33 Units Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
The Eddy
10 New St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,300
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
846 sqft
Modern homes with views of the Boston skyline. Bike storage and parking available. Tenants get access to a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to Logan International Airport. Near Lo Presti Park.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor View - Orient Heights
Pratt Place
16-30 Pratt Pl, Revere, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,635
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pratt Place is conveniently located to Suffolk Downs, Logan Airport, and Rte. I95 with easy access to Boston. Shopping is right around the corner. Our buildings are modern and immaculately maintained.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Revere
585 Revere Beach Parkway
585 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
949 sqft
585 Revere Beach Parkway - Unit 412 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths - included heat & hot water - 1 car garage space - partially furnished - AVAILABLE AUG 1st: Spacious and sunny corner unit featuring 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
124 Bunker Hill St
124 Bunker Hill Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1851 sqft
Spectacular 3 bed/2.5 bath town-home with TWO car garage parking! This rare property offers fully renovated space that is perfect for the growing family. Open and inviting living with dimensional footprint, gas fireplace, and dramatic 17' ceilings.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eagle Hill
5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1
5-9 Trenton Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1150 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-unit building located between Maverick Square and Airport blue line in East Boston. Unit features living room and modern kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
194 Havre St.
194 Havre Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
959 sqft
NO BROKER FEE, VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE, will consider June- July move in dates. PRIVATE ROOF DECK. Be the first to live in a gorgeous new construction boutique elevator building located in the heart of East Boston.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
75 Morris St Apt 2
75 Morris Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom unit on the second floor in a multi family house located just few blocks from Airport blue line train station.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Revere
589 Broadway
589 Broadway, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
531 sqft
Affordable 1 bed unit in locked building in the center of Revere, close to shops and restaurants and many more! Convenient location for public transit. 1 to 2 miles to the beach! Brand new dishwasher installed last month, new fridge from 2019.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
184 LONDON ST
184 London Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
START PACKING AND GET READY TO COME HOME. 3RD. FLOOR UNIT-UNIT IS RENOVATED ANDJUST WAITING FOR THE NEW TENANTS.- EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GAS STOVE AND FRIDGE PLENTY OF ROOM TO SPREAD OUT--GREAT LAYOUT IN UNIT WITH LOTS OF POTENTIAL..

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
17 Chestnut St. - 2
17 Chestnut Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1275 sqft
Well-maintained sun-drenched condo located in the historic part of Charlestown on the Freedom Trail facing the USS Constitution in a breathtaking Brownstone. The unit consists of 2 gorgeous bedrooms, and 2 luxurious bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hendersonville
20 Plymouth Street
20 Plymouth Street, Everett, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
- Large 4-bed/2-bath apartment in Everett - Short 15-minute walk to Wellington Station T Stop - Living and dining rooms - Kitchen with dishwasher, fridge, and stove - All carpet will be replaced with NEW hardwood floors by move-in -

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Harbor View - Orient Heights
75 Waldemar Ave
75 Waldemar Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
577 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom condo 5 min talk to blue line - Property Id: 252973 One bedroom one bathroom available from April 1st, in East Boston. 5 min walk to blue line. Comes with a parking spot. Washer/ dryer in the building. 2 min drive to Route 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chelsea, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chelsea apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

