28 Commercial St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
28 Commercial St.
28 Commercial Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
bbq/grill
key fob access
accessible
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
bbq/grill
key fob access
1 Month Free !! !Direct access to MBTA commuter rail Granite countertop Grilling and fit pit area Ground Level Private Entrance Handicapped Accessible Hard Surface CounterTops Hardwood Flooring Keyless entry Outdoor heated pool Plank flooring Private entry
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 28 Commercial St. have any available units?
28 Commercial St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Braintree Town, MA
.
What amenities does 28 Commercial St. have?
Some of 28 Commercial St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 28 Commercial St. currently offering any rent specials?
28 Commercial St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Commercial St. pet-friendly?
No, 28 Commercial St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Braintree Town
.
Does 28 Commercial St. offer parking?
No, 28 Commercial St. does not offer parking.
Does 28 Commercial St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Commercial St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Commercial St. have a pool?
Yes, 28 Commercial St. has a pool.
Does 28 Commercial St. have accessible units?
Yes, 28 Commercial St. has accessible units.
Does 28 Commercial St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Commercial St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Commercial St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Commercial St. does not have units with air conditioning.
