Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court clubhouse community garden dog park fire pit gym game room pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage parking coffee bar dog grooming area internet access smoke-free community

Paddock Estates is a luxury apartment community in Boxborough, Massachusetts. Situated on 67 acres of breathtaking landscape, the community will feature an abundance of amenities including a 6,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art clubhouse with a fully-equipped fitness center, heated pool and cabana. The community has easy access to numerous outdoor amenities including walking trails, bike trails, and will offer serene views of the adjacent horse grazing pasture. Apartments will feature top-of-the-line amenities including 9 foot ceilings, premium vinyl plank hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless appliance packages, walk-in closets and mud room entries in every apartment.