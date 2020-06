Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Bright and sunny 2nd floor updated 6RM 3BR 1.5 BA unit with 1190 SF of very spacious living space with its own separate entrance. Maple kitchen with granite countertop & stainless steel appliances that opens up to formal dining area. Hardwood and tiled floors throughout. Tiled bathrooms. Private half bath off master bedroom. Large front to back living room. 1 car parking. Great convenient location, close to T, Waverly Sq & shops, bus stop to Harvard University and Bentley College. Additional storage area in lower level. Available to move in on August 1.