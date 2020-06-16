Amenities
Come home to your best life! Everleigh Cape Cod is the Cape's newest age 55 and better Active Adult Community! Check out our brand new, spacious 'Wianno' 1BR/1.5BA floor plan featuring gourmet style kitchen and spa quality master bath! Enjoy maintenance free living with new stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Relax in your master bedroom with sliding door access to a large deck overlooking the south courtyard.Take in the luxury resort style living with fitness center, heated pool, game clubhouse, art gallery, pickle ball court, theater room, & pub...just to name a few! Our amenities include free continental breakfast, fitness classes, social hours, live concerts, secure WiFi internet, and more!Everleigh is more than a place to live. It's a chance to continue pursuing your passions and enjoy a connected lifestyle on your own terms. Schedule a showing today and come home to your best life!