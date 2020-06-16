All apartments in Barnstable Town
Barnstable Town, MA
Everleigh Cape Cod
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:18 PM

Everleigh Cape Cod

265 Communication Way · (781) 859-9103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

265 Communication Way, Barnstable Town, MA 02601

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$2,975

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
new construction
Come home to your best life! Everleigh Cape Cod is the Cape's newest age 55 and better Active Adult Community! Check out our brand new, spacious 'Wianno' 1BR/1.5BA floor plan featuring gourmet style kitchen and spa quality master bath! Enjoy maintenance free living with new stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Relax in your master bedroom with sliding door access to a large deck overlooking the south courtyard.Take in the luxury resort style living with fitness center, heated pool, game clubhouse, art gallery, pickle ball court, theater room, & pub...just to name a few! Our amenities include free continental breakfast, fitness classes, social hours, live concerts, secure WiFi internet, and more!Everleigh is more than a place to live. It's a chance to continue pursuing your passions and enjoy a connected lifestyle on your own terms. Schedule a showing today and come home to your best life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 129 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Everleigh Cape Cod have any available units?
Everleigh Cape Cod has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Everleigh Cape Cod have?
Some of Everleigh Cape Cod's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Everleigh Cape Cod currently offering any rent specials?
Everleigh Cape Cod isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Everleigh Cape Cod pet-friendly?
No, Everleigh Cape Cod is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Barnstable Town.
Does Everleigh Cape Cod offer parking?
No, Everleigh Cape Cod does not offer parking.
Does Everleigh Cape Cod have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Everleigh Cape Cod offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Everleigh Cape Cod have a pool?
Yes, Everleigh Cape Cod has a pool.
Does Everleigh Cape Cod have accessible units?
No, Everleigh Cape Cod does not have accessible units.
Does Everleigh Cape Cod have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Everleigh Cape Cod has units with dishwashers.
Does Everleigh Cape Cod have units with air conditioning?
No, Everleigh Cape Cod does not have units with air conditioning.
