Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room new construction

Come home to your best life! Everleigh Cape Cod is the Cape's newest age 55 and better Active Adult Community! Check out our brand new, spacious 'Wianno' 1BR/1.5BA floor plan featuring gourmet style kitchen and spa quality master bath! Enjoy maintenance free living with new stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Relax in your master bedroom with sliding door access to a large deck overlooking the south courtyard.Take in the luxury resort style living with fitness center, heated pool, game clubhouse, art gallery, pickle ball court, theater room, & pub...just to name a few! Our amenities include free continental breakfast, fitness classes, social hours, live concerts, secure WiFi internet, and more!Everleigh is more than a place to live. It's a chance to continue pursuing your passions and enjoy a connected lifestyle on your own terms. Schedule a showing today and come home to your best life!