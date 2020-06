Amenities

Comfortable furnished year round room in a Old Antique Cape Cod home across from St Francis Xavier Church and Elementary School for a SOBER FELLOW that doesn't drink or use drugs . Ample off street parking for Work truck / Boat etc Room is Single occupancy. Washer dryer full Kitchen high speed internet cable in room and living room If your looking for drama free peace and quiet you will like this place No Smoking and Pet free property . Before making formal application we ask that you to call 508-778-0001 Danny or Peter 774-251-8533 so we can can briefly pre qualify you to see if your a good fit for this property and to avoid you any loss of applications fee . Your Credit rating is not always what I base my decision on when approving an applicant . Your verified income or Job is your credit. If this add is still posted up the room is still for rent . 1 year room rental license required.THIS IS A NON TRANSIENT RENTAL in a personal residence

