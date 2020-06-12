/
2 bedroom apartments
66 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Attleboro, MA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downton Attleboro
1 Unit Available
179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3
179 County St, Attleboro, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Unit 179-3, 177-3 Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Unit in Clean, Quiet Bldg. near Park - Property Id: 102830 Completely re-modeled 2 BR unit in clean quiet building near Capron Park. Enjoy the beautiful walking & running trails.
Last updated December 10 at 09:55pm
Downton Attleboro
1 Unit Available
146 Pine St
146 Pine St, Attleboro, MA
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
Nice first floor unit in multifamily dwelling- neat and clean with new carpets, paint, an updated kitchen and bath. On site security, coin -op laundry in basement as well as locked storage unit, shared yard. Parking for one car.
Results within 1 mile of Attleboro
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasant View
1 Unit Available
11 Coyle Ave
11 Coyle Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Brand New 2 Bed Apartment in Pawtucket, all utilities included. - Brand new 2 bedroom garden level apartment for rent. All utilities included.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Valley Falls
1 Unit Available
7 Church st
7 Church Street, Valley Falls, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 Church st in Valley Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Attleboro
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
15 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1168 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Cumberland Hill
20 Units Available
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
26 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1203 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
16 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1311 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Providence
31 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
38 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1221 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Providence
17 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wayland
1 Unit Available
250 waterman 2
250 Waterman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2BED ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION - Property Id: 298856 2000 ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION walking to wayland square Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wayland
1 Unit Available
115 Butler Ave 6
115 Butler Ave, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
East Side two bedroom Fox Point - Property Id: 297197 Cozy 2 bedroom apartment located on the top floor of a historic mansion on the East side of Providence.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wayland
1 Unit Available
76 Pitman St
76 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
Beautiful 2bed prime location - Property Id: 296187 Ready to go this 900 sf two bedroom has hardwood floors, open floor plan and a great location. Close to Wayland and the local markets makes this a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wayland
1 Unit Available
50 Pitman St 1
50 Pitman St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated Two bedroom Near Wayland Square - Property Id: 287682 Beautiful East side Apartment within walking distance to Wayland Square, Fox point, the East bay bike path and two grocery stores.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wayland
1 Unit Available
29 Fremont St C
29 Fremont St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautifully renovated Fox Point cottage - Property Id: 265774 This apartment is a must see! Renovations are complete and this unit is ready for new tenants.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
150 Prospect St pro 2
150 Prospect St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1010 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/05/20 2 bed-1 bath unit On Historic College hill! - Property Id: 292216 Spacious and elegant 2 bedroom unit available on the East Side Of Providence. Located within walking Distance of Brown University and RISD.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1 Charles St
1 Charles Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Luxury furnished 2 Bed 1.5 bath Loft, inc utilities. Legacy Real Estate - Huge fully furnished 2 bed loft style apartment for rent along the providence River, with expansive views of downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wayland
1 Unit Available
222 Gano St 101
222 Gano Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
walk to wayland square 2 bed heat included - Property Id: 288530 walk to wayland square east side market and whole food open floor kitchen 2 large bed outdoor space must to see today ask for adi 4075200012 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hope
1 Unit Available
18 8th St
18 8th Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
650 sqft
18 8th Street luxury apartments - Property Id: 262196 New development with a total of 18 luxury units. Offers contemporary, European kitchens, hardwood floors, central HVAC, Stainless steel appliances, laundry in building.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wayland
1 Unit Available
34 East Manning Street
34 E Manning St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
All Utilities Included! Nice 2 BR Apt Near Brown - Property Id: 120992 All Utilities Included! Available now or June 1. This 2 bedroom apartment is located in East Side. Walk to Brown University and Wayland Square.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wayland
1 Unit Available
198 Wayland Sq 41
198 Wayland Avenue, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
700 sqft
WAYLAND promising location - Property Id: 277098 Sunny Parkside 2 Bedroom Apartment $1600.00 // Available may 15, 2020 ~ East Side ~ Ideal location - on Wayland Sq. 700 Sq. Ft. - 2st floor unit Hardwoods throughout Hot Water Included+ Heat.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
120 Governor St 3
120 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
ALL INCLUDED!!! EAST SIDE 2BED - Property Id: 262895 ALL INCLUDED!!! electricity gas verizon wifi. 1400$ east side prime location One block from ives street ,5 min walk for brown and wickenden street many store and coffee shop near by.