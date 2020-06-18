1 Adams Court

Amenities

Whitehall Lake Condominiums 3 Bedroom for Rent Includes heat and hot water. Great commuting location. Easy access to downtown Amesbury, Newburyport. Just five minutes to I-95 & I-495. Rent Includes: Heat, Hot Water, Water, Sewer, Laundry Facilities, Exterior Maintenance, Road Maintenance, Landscaping, Snow Removal, Refuse Removal. Well maintained two floor 3 bedroom townhouse ready for move in 4/1, fully applianced eat-in kitchen, Parking Spaces: Assigned and Guest. Washer dryer hookups. Sunny and open concept great floor plan. Easy commute to North Shore, Boston and Andover areas. Enjoy local marina's, Newburyport & Amesbury area restaurants and shopping Showings by appointment only.