Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

1 Adams Court

1 Adams Court · (978) 499-8808
Location

1 Adams Court, Amesbury Town, MA 01913
Amesbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Whitehall Lake Condominiums 3 Bedroom for Rent Includes heat and hot water. Great commuting location. Easy access to downtown Amesbury, Newburyport. Just five minutes to I-95 & I-495. Rent Includes: Heat, Hot Water, Water, Sewer, Laundry Facilities, Exterior Maintenance, Road Maintenance, Landscaping, Snow Removal, Refuse Removal. Well maintained two floor 3 bedroom townhouse ready for move in 4/1, fully applianced eat-in kitchen, Parking Spaces: Assigned and Guest. Washer dryer hookups. Sunny and open concept great floor plan. Easy commute to North Shore, Boston and Andover areas. Enjoy local marina's, Newburyport & Amesbury area restaurants and shopping Showings by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Adams Court have any available units?
1 Adams Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Adams Court have?
Some of 1 Adams Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Adams Court currently offering any rent specials?
1 Adams Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Adams Court pet-friendly?
No, 1 Adams Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Amesbury Town.
Does 1 Adams Court offer parking?
Yes, 1 Adams Court does offer parking.
Does 1 Adams Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Adams Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Adams Court have a pool?
No, 1 Adams Court does not have a pool.
Does 1 Adams Court have accessible units?
No, 1 Adams Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Adams Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Adams Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Adams Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Adams Court does not have units with air conditioning.
