Amenities

Halstead Abington is proud to announce the grand opening of our indoor and outdoor amenities! These exciting new areas include a sunshine filled pool, barbecue grill terrace, expansive dog park, curling court, corn hole boards and children’s play area. Our brand new fitness center comes equipped with top of the line commercial grade treadmills, ellipticals, stair climbers, bikes, a functional training system and a variety of weight training equipment. The Halstead Club offers a large screen TV, shuffleboard, a community table and seating. Halstead Abington features a distinct collection of luxurious two-bedroom apartment homes crafted with high-end finishes. Each home has an electric fireplace adding comfort during those cozy winter nights. Kitchens were designed with cooking and entertainment in mind. A sleek stainless steel appliance package accompanies granite countertops and kitchen islands. You can find a combination of carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood floors in each home.