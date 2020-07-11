All apartments in Abington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Halstead Abington

12 Forsyth Dr · (781) 218-3075
Location

12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA 02351

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit F222 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

Unit F421 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

Unit F1022 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Halstead Abington.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
parking
courtyard
fire pit
Halstead Abington is proud to announce the grand opening of our indoor and outdoor amenities! These exciting new areas include a sunshine filled pool, barbecue grill terrace, expansive dog park, curling court, corn hole boards and children’s play area. Our brand new fitness center comes equipped with top of the line commercial grade treadmills, ellipticals, stair climbers, bikes, a functional training system and a variety of weight training equipment. The Halstead Club offers a large screen TV, shuffleboard, a community table and seating. Halstead Abington features a distinct collection of luxurious two-bedroom apartment homes crafted with high-end finishes. Each home has an electric fireplace adding comfort during those cozy winter nights. Kitchens were designed with cooking and entertainment in mind. A sleek stainless steel appliance package accompanies granite countertops and kitchen islands. You can find a combination of carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood floors in each home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 key fee (nonrefundable)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $50
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 80lbs
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: Assigned parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Halstead Abington have any available units?
Halstead Abington has 16 units available starting at $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Halstead Abington have?
Some of Halstead Abington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Halstead Abington currently offering any rent specials?
Halstead Abington is offering the following rent specials: LEASE NOW AND RECEIVE A $500 GIFT CARD!
Is Halstead Abington pet-friendly?
Yes, Halstead Abington is pet friendly.
Does Halstead Abington offer parking?
Yes, Halstead Abington offers parking.
Does Halstead Abington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Halstead Abington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Halstead Abington have a pool?
Yes, Halstead Abington has a pool.
Does Halstead Abington have accessible units?
No, Halstead Abington does not have accessible units.
Does Halstead Abington have units with dishwashers?
No, Halstead Abington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Halstead Abington have units with air conditioning?
No, Halstead Abington does not have units with air conditioning.
