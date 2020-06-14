/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:50 PM
65 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Abington, MA
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
North Abington
1 Unit Available
33 Randolph Street - 2
33 Randolph Street, Abington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
1 st floor
Results within 1 mile of Abington
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South Weymouth
5 Units Available
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,096
795 sqft
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Weymouth
22 Units Available
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,106
659 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
South Weymouth
1 Unit Available
Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
659 sqft
- New construction - Washe & dryer in every Unit! - Roof Deck Salt Water Swimming Pool - Fitness Center - Yoga Room - Courtyard Roof Deck - Outdoor Grills, TV, & Fireplace - Second Roof Deck with Views of Navy Base - Clubhouse with Work/Game Areas,
Results within 5 miles of Abington
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
878 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South Weymouth
11 Units Available
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
695 sqft
These five properties have options ranging from studio apartments to 4-bedroom units. Locations in beautiful Weymouth provide easy access to Great Esker Park, Web Memorial and Grape Island.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Weymouth Landing
4 Units Available
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,057
901 sqft
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
South Braintree
8 Units Available
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
797 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
South Weymouth
20 Units Available
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,747
660 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments available in Weymouth Town with easy access to downtown Boston. On-site amenities include a heated, indoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private patios, fireplaces and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
$
East Weymouth
36 Units Available
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
657 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
Brockton Heights
4 Units Available
Westside Colonial
10 Westland St, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
637 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westside Colonial in Brockton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Clifton Heights
1 Unit Available
87 West Chestnut Street
87 W Chestnut St, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Cute 1 Bedroom Available Now - Property Id: 300637 87 W Chestnut Street, 2nd floor 1 Bedroom 3 Room Apartment $1200 includes Hot Water Tenant to pay Electric (heat) Hardwood floors New Fridge First, Last and 1/2 month brokers fee Available now No
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Braintree
1 Unit Available
2 French Ave
2 French Avenue, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Available 06/15/20 Brand New 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath, Available Mid June - Property Id: 285041 Exciting Brand New Building with One Bedroom Units! Brand new building. Walk to Braintree T, walk to stores, restaurant and more. Available mid June or July.
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Weymouth
1 Unit Available
6 Tara Dr.
6 Tara Drive, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
634 sqft
Make this lovely condo your new home! Recently renovated raised 1st floor unit in Tara Gardens! Featuring bright kitchen with new appliances - including a dishwasher, granite counters and tons of cabinet space! Sunny, open concept living room with
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Brockton Heights
1 Unit Available
685 Oak St.
685 Oak Street, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
856 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
South Braintree
1 Unit Available
550 Liberty St.
550 Liberty Street, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,292
1248 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
106 Broad Street - 41
106 Broad Street, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
650 sqft
Quiet & cozy 1 bedroom apartment with carpet, large walk in closet in bedroom, 1 full bathroom, slider door with balcony off bedroom. Elevator & Laundry located in the building. 29 Unit Building. All large 1 bedrooms with walk in closets.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front
278 Washington Street, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
Newer construction. Open floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout with many windows to allow in natural light.
Results within 10 miles of Abington
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
47 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Randolph
9 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Quincy Point
4 Units Available
Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
638 sqft
Bright and spacious apartment homes just outside of Boston and conveniently located right on the MBTA Red Line. Swimming pool, fitness center and media lounge. Modern apartments with private patio/balcony and big walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
28 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
51 Meadow Ln, Bridgewater, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
650 sqft
Spacious apartments located on 100 acres of land. Tenants have access to a community garden, basketball court, golf range and billiards room. Easy access to I-495.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
Blue Hills Reservation
8 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
871 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
South Quincy
9 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
746 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
