Tangipahoa County, LA
10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B

10057 Mount Temple Church Road · (985) 500-4813
Location

10057 Mount Temple Church Road, Tangipahoa County, LA 70443

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit B · Avail. Aug 1

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

Unit B Available 08/01/20 Spacious Apartment near Independence - Property Id: 170781

Spacious apartment near Independence
10057 Mt Temple Church Rd Unit #B Independence, LA, 70443
Description
Independence BEST KEPT secret!! Well maintained spacious family unit which includes a large sunroom, family room, 1 large bedroom, 1 full bathroom, kitchen with dining area and washer/dryer hook up. This unit is located in a quiet residential community, conveniently located near Amite, Independence and Hammond's largest shopping centers, 15 minutes from SELU and just minutes from I-55. We take pride in delivering the cleanest, and best kept condition units in Independence ...and that is NOT a gimmick. See for yourself, call today to schedule a virtual tour!"
Utilities: electric, water sewage $200.00 month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170781
Property Id 170781

(RLNE5922825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B have any available units?
10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B have?
Some of 10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B currently offering any rent specials?
10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B pet-friendly?
Yes, 10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B is pet friendly.
Does 10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B offer parking?
No, 10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B does not offer parking.
Does 10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B have a pool?
No, 10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B does not have a pool.
Does 10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B have accessible units?
No, 10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B does not have accessible units.
Does 10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B have units with dishwashers?
No, 10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B have units with air conditioning?
No, 10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B does not have units with air conditioning.
