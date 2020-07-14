10057 Mt Temple Church Rd B

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious apartment near Independence

10057 Mt Temple Church Rd Unit #B Independence, LA, 70443

Description

Independence BEST KEPT secret!! Well maintained spacious family unit which includes a large sunroom, family room, 1 large bedroom, 1 full bathroom, kitchen with dining area and washer/dryer hook up. This unit is located in a quiet residential community, conveniently located near Amite, Independence and Hammond's largest shopping centers, 15 minutes from SELU and just minutes from I-55. We take pride in delivering the cleanest, and best kept condition units in Independence ...and that is NOT a gimmick. See for yourself, call today to schedule a virtual tour!"

Utilities: electric, water sewage $200.00 month.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170781

