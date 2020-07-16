All apartments in St. Tammany County
1544 Dominic Dr
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1544 Dominic Dr

1544 Dominic Dr · (225) 307-8256
Location

1544 Dominic Dr, St. Tammany County, LA 70435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1689 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Outstanding Home For Lease In Enchanting Oak Alley Subdivision. This Superior Home Offers A Functional Open Floor-Plan, 3 Beds, 2 Baths, Computer Nook, Stainless Steel Appliances, Crown Moulding, Granite Counters, No Carpet, Covered Patio & G 2 car garage. Owner Provides Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer & Every 6 Months Will Perform Routine Maintenance So You Can Rest Easy. Built By A Popular Award-Winning Builder!

Small to medium pets allowed up to 40lbs with non-refundable pet fee.

Deposit: $1800
App Fee: $40/adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 Dominic Dr have any available units?
1544 Dominic Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1544 Dominic Dr have?
Some of 1544 Dominic Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 Dominic Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1544 Dominic Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 Dominic Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1544 Dominic Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1544 Dominic Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1544 Dominic Dr offers parking.
Does 1544 Dominic Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1544 Dominic Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 Dominic Dr have a pool?
No, 1544 Dominic Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1544 Dominic Dr have accessible units?
No, 1544 Dominic Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 Dominic Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1544 Dominic Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1544 Dominic Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1544 Dominic Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
