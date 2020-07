Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

CHECK THIS ONE OUT!!! Remodeled and ready for occupancy. Kitchen has new cabinets, appliances and granite counters. Open floor plan with a formal dining adjacent to the spacious den with a wood burning fireplace. Situated on a corner lot in a established neighborhood. Nice sized master bedroom. This home is furnished and will accept a 6 month lease. CALL FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING.