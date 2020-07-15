15 Apartments for rent in Slidell, LA with garages
Known as "the Dell" by locals, Slidell is considered part of the New Orleans metro area. On the northeast shore of Lake Pontchartrain, the city's population hovers around 27,000. Slidell is surrounded by rivers and bayous. You will have to go into New Orleans if you want to have any kind of nightlife besides neighborhood dive bars and chain restaurants. But it's only about a 20-minute drive into the city. Granted, it's pretty much all bridges over either swamps or Lake Pontchartrain, but that doesn't scare you, does it? See more
Slidell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.