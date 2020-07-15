Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:16 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Slidell, LA with garages

Slidell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
Retreat at Fremaux Town Center
1303 Town Center Parkway, Slidell, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1149 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Harborside
3500 Oak Harbor Blvd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$946
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1018 sqft
As a resident of Harborside, you can expect the highest level of personal service, courtesies and meticulous maintenance, making this community one of the most distinctive rental properties on the Lake Pontchartrain Northshore.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Villa du Lac
62200 West End Blvd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1083 sqft
At Villa du Lac, you will feel like you are on lake vacation every day. If you enjoy beautiful sunsets with incredible water views and wonderful amenities right at your doorstep, then this is the place for you.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
102 EVEREST Drive
102 Everest Dr, Slidell, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
CHECK THIS ONE OUT!!! Remodeled and ready for occupancy. Kitchen has new cabinets, appliances and granite counters. Open floor plan with a formal dining adjacent to the spacious den with a wood burning fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
408 CARDINAL Drive
408 Cardinal Dr, Slidell, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOORPLAN. OVERSIZED 24 X 26 GREAT ROOM, NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES. VERY UPDATED HOME. READY TO MOVE IN. TILE IN ALL AREAS EXCEPT BEDROOMS. FENCED YARD. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH POOL & TENNIS CLUB MINUTES FROM HOME.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
248 BLUEBIRD Drive
248 Bluebird Dr, Slidell, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath home in an Established, Centrally Located Neighborhood. It offers off Street Parking, One Car Garage, Separate Laundry Room, and Huge Backyard for Entertaining.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1005 CAITLIN Court
1005 Caitlin Ct, Slidell, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2278 sqft
Ready to move in, home in exc condition in a very desirable nbhd and coveted school dist. 4 bdr w/2 1/2 bths formal liv and din rm, den area with wood burning fire place.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
106 YORKSHIRE Drive
106 Yorkshire Dr, Slidell, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1500 sqft
Great rental home conveniently located! Den features a wet bar and fireplace. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops and refrigerator included. Huge, fenced backyard with covered patio. Some pet restrictions apply. No section 8.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4011 Parkbrook Circle
4011 Parkbrook Dr, Slidell, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1235 sqft
4011 W PARK BROOK CR, Slidell, LA 70458 - Beautiful three bedroom two bath with a Single car garage and a large backyard in Slidell Minutes from beautiful Lake Pontchartrain. For more details or to view contact Charlie Conforto at (504)259-7021.
Results within 1 mile of Slidell

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
117 D'EVEREAUX Drive
117 D'evereux Drive, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2600 sqft
Understated elegance is evident throughout this custom built home located on an estate size lot. Hard surface floors throughout make for easy maintenance. Flowing floor plan is great for entertaining large or small groups of family and friends.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
219 Goldenwood Dr
219 Goldenwood Drive, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2015 sqft
This is a very nice home located in Willow Wood Subdivision. It is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, approximately 2015 square feet. It features large ceramic tile in living room and kitchen and carpet in all the bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
133 GOLDENWOOD Drive
133 Goldenwood Drive, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2309 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home. Kitchen has granite countertops & stainless appliances; Master is oversized and has a separate room for office or nursery. Lots of storage throughout this home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
105 WESTMINSTER Drive
105 Westminster Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2212 sqft
Newly renovated and updated, this spacious home features 4 bdrms and 3 bathrooms. 2 master suites with new ensuite bathrooms, attached 2 car garage, large fenced yard and 2 storage sheds. Modern white and gray finishes throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
385 LAKESHORE VILLAGE EAST Drive
385 Lakeshore Vlg E, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
New construction 4bd/2bth home for LEASE featuring open living concept with 11' ceilings and crown molding, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a side patio.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1109 MARLOWE Court
1109 Marlowe Ct, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1947 sqft
Immaculate 4 bd, 2 bth, 2 car garage home equipped with laminate and ceramic floors.Open den with gas fireplace.Crown molding throughout and custom chair-rail molding in den.
City Guide for Slidell, LA

Chef John Besh, and athletes LaRon Landry, Xavier Paul and Matt Fort are all from Slidell, LA. Talk about living in good company!

Known as "the Dell" by locals, Slidell is considered part of the New Orleans metro area. On the northeast shore of Lake Pontchartrain, the city's population hovers around 27,000. Slidell is surrounded by rivers and bayous. You will have to go into New Orleans if you want to have any kind of nightlife besides neighborhood dive bars and chain restaurants. But it's only about a 20-minute drive into the city. Granted, it's pretty much all bridges over either swamps or Lake Pontchartrain, but that doesn't scare you, does it? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Slidell, LA

Slidell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

