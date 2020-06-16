All apartments in Slidell
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:08 AM

1005 CAITLIN Court

1005 Caitlin Ct · (985) 502-5252
Location

1005 Caitlin Ct, Slidell, LA 70461

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2278 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in, home in exc condition in a very desirable nbhd and coveted school dist. 4 bdr w/2 1/2 bths formal liv and din rm, den area with wood burning fire place. All bdrms upstairs have new carpet through out and freshly painted with neutral colors. Newly-installed wooden deck in fenced backyard, great for entmt. 2 brand-new A/C units. Kit with granite counter tops and white cabinets. Finished garage. Spacious backyard with fresh sod. Convenient to I-10, Fremaux Shopping Ctr and multiple rests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 CAITLIN Court have any available units?
1005 CAITLIN Court has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Slidell, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Slidell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 CAITLIN Court have?
Some of 1005 CAITLIN Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 CAITLIN Court currently offering any rent specials?
1005 CAITLIN Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 CAITLIN Court pet-friendly?
No, 1005 CAITLIN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Slidell.
Does 1005 CAITLIN Court offer parking?
Yes, 1005 CAITLIN Court does offer parking.
Does 1005 CAITLIN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 CAITLIN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 CAITLIN Court have a pool?
No, 1005 CAITLIN Court does not have a pool.
Does 1005 CAITLIN Court have accessible units?
No, 1005 CAITLIN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 CAITLIN Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 CAITLIN Court has units with dishwashers.
