1005 CAITLIN Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to move in, home in exc condition in a very desirable nbhd and coveted school dist. 4 bdr w/2 1/2 bths formal liv and din rm, den area with wood burning fire place. All bdrms upstairs have new carpet through out and freshly painted with neutral colors. Newly-installed wooden deck in fenced backyard, great for entmt. 2 brand-new A/C units. Kit with granite counter tops and white cabinets. Finished garage. Spacious backyard with fresh sod. Convenient to I-10, Fremaux Shopping Ctr and multiple rests.