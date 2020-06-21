All apartments in Shreveport
Find more places like 726 Delaware St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shreveport, LA
/
726 Delaware St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

726 Delaware St

726 Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shreveport
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

726 Delaware Street, Shreveport, LA 71106
Caddo Heights-South Highlands

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
726 Delaware St - Property Id: 289397

Showings scheduled by filling out free online application go to www.318spot.com, we will then call you to coordinate. Thanks

3 bedroom 2 bathroom main house
+ 1 bedroom 1 bathroom garage apartment separate.
Main house is ~1700/sqft and the garage apartment is ~550/sqft Potential source of income on this property. Main house rents in the $1300-$1350 range and the garage apartment rents in the $550-$600 range.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289397
Property Id 289397

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5815085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Delaware St have any available units?
726 Delaware St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shreveport, LA.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 Delaware St have?
Some of 726 Delaware St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Delaware St currently offering any rent specials?
726 Delaware St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Delaware St pet-friendly?
No, 726 Delaware St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shreveport.
Does 726 Delaware St offer parking?
Yes, 726 Delaware St does offer parking.
Does 726 Delaware St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Delaware St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Delaware St have a pool?
No, 726 Delaware St does not have a pool.
Does 726 Delaware St have accessible units?
No, 726 Delaware St does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Delaware St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 Delaware St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Apartments
9730 Baird Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
Hillside Apartments
9250 Dean Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr
Shreveport, LA 71115
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr
Shreveport, LA 71105
Seasons Apartments
9100 Walker Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
THE ASPEN
9732 Baird Road
Shreveport, LA 71118
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr
Shreveport, LA 71105
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71118

Similar Pages

Shreveport 1 BedroomsShreveport 2 Bedrooms
Shreveport Apartments with BalconyShreveport Apartments with Pool
Shreveport Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bossier City, LALongview, TX
Marshall, TXAtlanta, TX
Haughton, LARed Chute, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Springlake University TerraceJenkins Pinecroft
Hyde Park Brookwood Southern Hills
Broadmoor Anderson Island Shreve Isle

Apartments Near Colleges

Bossier Parish Community College