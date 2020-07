Amenities

4 bedroom with fenced in backyard! - Property Id: 314671



Perfect for a big or growing family! Recently remodeled, this house was brought back to life and just waiting on you!!Located in the heart of Cedar Grove, this 4 bedroom home provides large bedrooms and plenty of yard space for family fun! Louisiana weather can sometimes make being comfortable a chore. A brand new Central AC unit with a digital thermostat will make the hot days just a breeze so you are able to be comfortable no matter how Louisiana weather chooses to act! Call today to get your move in process started!!

No Pets Allowed



