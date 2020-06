Amenities

pool tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool tennis court

3462 BAYOU CROSSING - TOWNHOME FOR LEASE - This fantastic town home offers tons of space in a prime location! The unit is within walking distance of many restaurants and retail stores. The HOA includes pool and tennis court access. With easy access to everything in Shreveport/Bossier, you'll absolutely love living here.



Caraway Realty: 318-869-1145

email: office.caraway@gmail.com

website: carawaymanagement.com

text: 318-317-2987 for information and showings



(RLNE1843886)