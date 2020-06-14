All apartments in Shreveport
2894 Mackey Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:48 PM

2894 Mackey Lane

2894 Mackey Lane · (318) 225-7955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2894 Mackey Lane, Shreveport, LA 71118
Jenkins-Pinecroft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
*SOUTHERN HILLS*MUST SEE!! New Ceramic tile floors, new paint and counter tops. Cozy single story town home in south Shreveport with 2 beds and 1 bath. Perfect starter place. Fully fenced in back yard with privacy fence. Very easy to maintain. Close to shopping, restaurants and very easy access to 3132 and I-49. To apply for this property or for more information on other available properties, visit our website at www.stevenspropertymgmt.com.

Stevens Asset Mgmt
1000 Chinaberry Dr. Ste. 804
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318)219-5808
Licensed in Louisiana, by the LREC , USA

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2894 Mackey Lane have any available units?
2894 Mackey Lane has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
Is 2894 Mackey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2894 Mackey Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2894 Mackey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2894 Mackey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shreveport.
Does 2894 Mackey Lane offer parking?
No, 2894 Mackey Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2894 Mackey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2894 Mackey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2894 Mackey Lane have a pool?
No, 2894 Mackey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2894 Mackey Lane have accessible units?
No, 2894 Mackey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2894 Mackey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2894 Mackey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2894 Mackey Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2894 Mackey Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
