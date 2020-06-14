2894 Mackey Lane

Amenities

*SOUTHERN HILLS*MUST SEE!! New Ceramic tile floors, new paint and counter tops. Cozy single story town home in south Shreveport with 2 beds and 1 bath. Perfect starter place. Fully fenced in back yard with privacy fence. Very easy to maintain. Close to shopping, restaurants and very easy access to 3132 and I-49. To apply for this property or for more information on other available properties, visit our website at www.stevenspropertymgmt.com.



Stevens Asset Mgmt

1000 Chinaberry Dr. Ste. 804

Bossier City, LA 71111

(318)219-5808

Licensed in Louisiana, by the LREC , USA



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.