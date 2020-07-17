All apartments in Shreveport
2727 Amherst

2727 Amherst Street · (318) 459-7870 ext. 0000
Location

2727 Amherst Street, Shreveport, LA 71108
Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2727 Amherst · Avail. Jul 23

$750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1520 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2727 Amherst Available 07/23/20 Great Floorplan - Featuring 3 full bedrooms, washer and dryer connections, a full kitchen with breakfast area, and central air and heat. It also has a driveway for parking off the street and a fully fenced yard for privacy.

*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com
*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval
*Waived Application fee for active duty military
*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.
*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.
*Tenant is responsible for utilities.
*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.
*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable
*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy

For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.

(RLNE3456876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 2727 Amherst have any available units?

Does 2727 Amherst have any available units?
2727 Amherst has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 Amherst have?
Some of 2727 Amherst's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Amherst currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Amherst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Amherst pet-friendly?
Yes, 2727 Amherst is pet friendly.
Does 2727 Amherst offer parking?
Yes, 2727 Amherst offers parking.
Does 2727 Amherst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 Amherst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Amherst have a pool?
No, 2727 Amherst does not have a pool.
Does 2727 Amherst have accessible units?
No, 2727 Amherst does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Amherst have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 Amherst does not have units with dishwashers.
