Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

2700 Murray St Shreveport, La. 71108 For Rent - - 2 bedroom/ 1 bath home 957 sq ft- hardwood floors separate dining area . Cute built in shelving , nice porch and a mother in law suite in back that is a 1 bedroom/ 1 bath home . Has kitchen, and bathroom .

We provide fridge / stove and window units.



RENT $950

DEPOSIT $600



Pet Deposit $200- Non- refundable



Thank you for your interest in our property, if you would like to schedule a viewing of the property please do the following:

Take a picture of your state issued ID or Drivers License and include address you are inquiring about and send to our e-mail address leesonrealestateinvestment.com@gmail.com (OUR OFFICE REQUIRES A COPY OF YOUR STATE ISSUED DRIVERS LICENSE ,ID, OR PASSPORT PRIOR TO SCHEDULING A VIEWING OR THE PROPERTY WILL NOT BE SHOWN.).Contact Peggy for scheduling @ 318-888-0076 .

All other inquiries please contact our office during regular business hours Monday thru Friday 8 am to 5 pm 318-207-6420 or you may view all our current listings and view details and apply online @ leesonrealestateinvestment.com

Section 8 Accepted

Application Fee $35.00



