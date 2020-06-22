All apartments in Shreveport
Shreveport, LA
2700 Murray St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2700 Murray St

2700 Murray Street · (318) 207-6420
Location

2700 Murray Street, Shreveport, LA 71108
Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2700 Murray St · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 957 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2700 Murray St Shreveport, La. 71108 For Rent - - 2 bedroom/ 1 bath home 957 sq ft- hardwood floors separate dining area . Cute built in shelving , nice porch and a mother in law suite in back that is a 1 bedroom/ 1 bath home . Has kitchen, and bathroom .
We provide fridge / stove and window units.

RENT $950
DEPOSIT $600

Pet Deposit $200- Non- refundable

Thank you for your interest in our property, if you would like to schedule a viewing of the property please do the following:
Take a picture of your state issued ID or Drivers License and include address you are inquiring about and send to our e-mail address leesonrealestateinvestment.com@gmail.com (OUR OFFICE REQUIRES A COPY OF YOUR STATE ISSUED DRIVERS LICENSE ,ID, OR PASSPORT PRIOR TO SCHEDULING A VIEWING OR THE PROPERTY WILL NOT BE SHOWN.).Contact Peggy for scheduling @ 318-888-0076 .
All other inquiries please contact our office during regular business hours Monday thru Friday 8 am to 5 pm 318-207-6420 or you may view all our current listings and view details and apply online @ leesonrealestateinvestment.com
Section 8 Accepted
Application Fee $35.00

(RLNE5854716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Murray St have any available units?
2700 Murray St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Murray St have?
Some of 2700 Murray St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Murray St currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Murray St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Murray St pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Murray St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shreveport.
Does 2700 Murray St offer parking?
No, 2700 Murray St does not offer parking.
Does 2700 Murray St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Murray St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Murray St have a pool?
No, 2700 Murray St does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Murray St have accessible units?
No, 2700 Murray St does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Murray St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 Murray St does not have units with dishwashers.
