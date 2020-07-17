2135 Urban Dale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

*WON'T LAST*MUST SEE*BIG CORNER LOT* This is a very nice, updated/remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in Southern Hills subdivision. Beautiful corner lot w/nice landscaping and flower beds. Fresh mulch just put in.

This home has new floors throughout. No carpet, so easy clean. Updated cabinets and countertops in the kitchen with a wonderful island as the focal point. Open floor plan w/living room and dining room flowing with the kitchen. Big laundry room off the kitchen with plenty of storage and hanging racks. Full size washer and dryer remain. Full 2 car garage.

The primary suite is generously sized with a private bathroom. Updated as well. The hall bedrooms are lovely and the hall bathroom is large with plenty of counter space and cabinetry.

The french doors off the living room lead to a wonderful covered patio and fully fenced back yard.

A minimum non-refundable pet fee of $250 is required. A higher pet fee may apply for large breeds or multiple pets.

To apply for this property or view other homes we have, please go to our website www.stevenspropertymgmt.com



STEVENS ASSET MGMT

1000 CHINABERRY DR., STE 804

BOSSIER CITY, LA 71111

318-219-5808

LICENSED IN LOUISIANA by the LREC, USA



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

