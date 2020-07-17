All apartments in Shreveport
2135 Urban Dale Drive

2135 Urbandale St
Location

2135 Urbandale St, Shreveport, LA 71118
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
*WON'T LAST*MUST SEE*BIG CORNER LOT* This is a very nice, updated/remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in Southern Hills subdivision. Beautiful corner lot w/nice landscaping and flower beds. Fresh mulch just put in.
This home has new floors throughout. No carpet, so easy clean. Updated cabinets and countertops in the kitchen with a wonderful island as the focal point. Open floor plan w/living room and dining room flowing with the kitchen. Big laundry room off the kitchen with plenty of storage and hanging racks. Full size washer and dryer remain. Full 2 car garage.
The primary suite is generously sized with a private bathroom. Updated as well. The hall bedrooms are lovely and the hall bathroom is large with plenty of counter space and cabinetry.
The french doors off the living room lead to a wonderful covered patio and fully fenced back yard.
A minimum non-refundable pet fee of $250 is required. A higher pet fee may apply for large breeds or multiple pets.
To apply for this property or view other homes we have, please go to our website www.stevenspropertymgmt.com

STEVENS ASSET MGMT
1000 CHINABERRY DR., STE 804
BOSSIER CITY, LA 71111
318-219-5808
LICENSED IN LOUISIANA by the LREC, USA

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

