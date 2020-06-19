212 Ashley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BROADMOOR - This property is located at the corner of Youree Drive And Southfield Road in Shreveport. Convenient to restaurants and shopping. Very large apartment downstairs with central air and heat, washer and dryer connections, stove, fridge, and separate dining room. Hardwood floors throughout. Lawn care included.



*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com

*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval

*Waived Application fee for active duty military

*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.

*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.

*Tenant is responsible for utilities.

*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.

*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable

*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy



For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.



