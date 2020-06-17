1054 College Street

Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with **ALL BILLS PAID**
Pets are welcome but are subject to approval. There is a minimum non-refundable $250 pet fee for first pet. (if applicable). Multiple pets or large breeds may require a higher fee. To apply for this property, or view others like it, please visit www.stevenspropertymgmt.com.
Stevens Asset Mgmt
1000 Chinaberry Dr. Ste. 804
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318)219-5808
LICENSED IN LOUISIANA by the LREC
Rental Terms: Rent: $575, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $575, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.