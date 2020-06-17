All apartments in Shreveport
Find more places like 1054 College Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shreveport, LA
/
1054 College Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:44 PM

1054 College Street

1054 College Street · (318) 225-7955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shreveport
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1054 College Street, Shreveport, LA 71104
Highland-Stoner Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with **ALL BILLS PAID**
Pets are welcome but are subject to approval. There is a minimum non-refundable $250 pet fee for first pet. (if applicable). Multiple pets or large breeds may require a higher fee. To apply for this property, or view others like it, please visit www.stevenspropertymgmt.com.

Stevens Asset Mgmt
1000 Chinaberry Dr. Ste. 804
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318)219-5808
LICENSED IN LOUISIANA by the LREC

Rental Terms: Rent: $575, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $575, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 College Street have any available units?
1054 College Street has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
Is 1054 College Street currently offering any rent specials?
1054 College Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 College Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1054 College Street is pet friendly.
Does 1054 College Street offer parking?
No, 1054 College Street does not offer parking.
Does 1054 College Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1054 College Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 College Street have a pool?
No, 1054 College Street does not have a pool.
Does 1054 College Street have accessible units?
No, 1054 College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 College Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1054 College Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1054 College Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1054 College Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1054 College Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv
Shreveport, LA 71105
Aspen Apartments
9730 Baird Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
Hillside Apartments
9250 Dean Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr
Shreveport, LA 71115
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way
Shreveport, LA 71105
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr
Shreveport, LA 71105
THE ASPEN
9732 Baird Road
Shreveport, LA 71118
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71118

Similar Pages

Shreveport 1 BedroomsShreveport 2 Bedrooms
Shreveport Apartments with BalconyShreveport Apartments with Pool
Shreveport Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bossier City, LALongview, TX
Marshall, TXAtlanta, TX
Haughton, LARed Chute, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Springlake University TerraceJenkins Pinecroft
Hyde Park Brookwood Southern Hills
Broadmoor Anderson Island Shreve Isle

Apartments Near Colleges

Bossier Parish Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity