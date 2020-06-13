Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

64 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in River Ridge, LA

Finding an apartment in River Ridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
14 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
Elmwood Business District
26 Units Available
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
Elmwood Business District
34 Units Available
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$995
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Results within 1 mile of River Ridge
Verified

1 of 112

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
$
Elmwood Business District
27 Units Available
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Results within 5 miles of River Ridge
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Westgate
7 Units Available
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
$
Oakland Plantation Estates
15 Units Available
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
Harvard Estates
3 Units Available
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
$
Clearview-Transcontinental
5 Units Available
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Elmwood Business District
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cleary 4
3 Units Available
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1475 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Leonidas
1 Unit Available
1733 Hollygrove St
1733 Hollygrove Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Great modified shotgun 2/3 bedroom depending on chosen use with 2 full baths and 2 large closets. br Stainless steel kitchen appliances with microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Beverly Garden
1 Unit Available
736 BEVERLY GARDEN Drive #upper
736 Beverly Gardens Drive, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Pets allowed with additional fee on case by case basis. Second floor unit.
Results within 10 miles of River Ridge
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lower Garden District
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Bayou St. John
36 Units Available
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Gert Town
13 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1027 sqft
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
4 Units Available
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1145 sqft
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Mid-City
61 Units Available
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Tulane - Gravier
146 Units Available
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
Bucktown
4 Units Available
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
French Quarter
27 Units Available
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Central Business District
289 Units Available
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Black Pearl
1 Unit Available
7430 Hurst St.
7430 Hurst Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
7430 Hurst St. New Orleans, LA. 70118 - Renovated shotgun on precious street in the St. Charles area. Contact Felicia Conforto at (504)813-2996 for more details or to view. "Additional $20 Pet Application Fee will be required". (RLNE5652680)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in River Ridge, LA

Finding an apartment in River Ridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

