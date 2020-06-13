Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

55 Apartments for rent in River Ridge, LA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
Elmwood Business District
34 Units Available
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
14 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Elmwood Business District
26 Units Available
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
$
Clearview-Transcontinental
5 Units Available
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Harvard Estates
3 Units Available
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
Westgate
7 Units Available
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
1 of 40

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
Oakland Plantation Estates
15 Units Available
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
1 of 7

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
Harvard Estates
8 Units Available
Covington Square Apartments
4828 Zenith St, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$895
512 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
From the moment you arrive, you will feel at home at Covington Square. Our one and two bedroom apartments and oversized two bedroom town homes create a unique community to suit the needs of anyone looking for a new place to call home.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
Cleary 4
3 Units Available
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1475 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Bridgedale
1 Unit Available
317 Zinnia Ave
317 Zinnia Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
Be the first to move into one of two available completely renovated units centrally located in Metaire, near Transcontinental and Airline.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Suburban Villas
1 Unit Available
2713 Kingman St. - A
2713 Kingman Street, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
940 sqft
Recently renovated ground floor 2 bedroom/1 bath w/washer/dryer hookups. New laminate floors, appliances, lighting fixtures and more. Fenced patio area and off street reserved parking. No section 8 or vouchers accepted. 12 month lease w/application.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
North Suburban Acres
1 Unit Available
718-Central Avenue
718 Central Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
700 sqft
Recently renovated 1 bedroom/ 1 bath, all electric, AC, spacious walk in closets, off street parking, with balconies. For an additional 50 dollars per month: Covered parking and Storage space (only a few available).
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
4 Units Available
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1145 sqft
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gert Town
14 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,248
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1027 sqft
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
1 of 37

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lower Garden District
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Mid-City
61 Units Available
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
Bucktown
4 Units Available
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.
1 of 1

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
French Quarter
27 Units Available
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Central Business District
289 Units Available
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Lower Garden District
1 Unit Available
801 Race St
801 Race Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
800 sqft
Hi, my name is Rajat and I am a professor at Tulane. I am moving to another city for the rest of the year and the lease on my current apartment ends on 31 August, 2017. Therefore, I am trying to sublease the apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
309 Opal Street
309 Opal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Quiet Professional Corporate Rentals through Tara House When you need a corporate rental in New Orleans, Tara House Properties are a fantastic option.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
French Quarter
1 Unit Available
527 BURGUNDY Street #5
527 Burgundy Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
QUIETLY TUCKED BEHIND 1870's CREOLE COTTAGE in the Central French Quarter, this 1bed, 1bath unit is just off the N. Rampart St. streetcar line.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
French Quarter
1 Unit Available
526 Dumaine St
526 Dumaine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
725 sqft
2nd floor, fully furnished apartment. 1 bedroom (plus sofa bed in living room), 1.5 bathrooms, private balcony overlooking Dumaine St. Central A/C & heat. Wood floors in living room & bedroom, slate floors in fully furnished kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Carrollton
1 Unit Available
729 Fern St.
729 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in River Ridge, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for River Ridge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

