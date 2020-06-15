Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

38399 Silverstone Ave. Available 07/02/20 Great Home in Prairieville - Did not flood!!! Very well maintained home in Prairieville. This home is 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with a large outdoor space. Open floor plan with dining room and large living area. Tile and wood floors through most of the house with carpet in two bedrooms. Master suite features a large bathroom with a double vanity, garden tub, walk-in closets and a stall shower. Set up a showing today!



If a 2 year lease is signed the rent amount will be $1600 instead of $1650.



Please be sure to visit our website for upcoming rentals and to schedule a 15 minute showing: rpmbatonrouge.com



- All properties are available now unless stated otherwise, deposits are due 72 hours after application approval, and move in must be within 2 weeks of deposit.



- Agents welcome! Please call the office at 225-389-6860 ext 4 to arrange for a key pick up or to get lockbox information.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5684646)