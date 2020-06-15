All apartments in Prairieville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

38399 Silverstone Ave.

38399 Silverstone Avenue · (225) 389-6860 ext. 2
Location

38399 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA 70769

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 38399 Silverstone Ave. · Avail. Jul 2

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1458 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
38399 Silverstone Ave. Available 07/02/20 Great Home in Prairieville - Did not flood!!! Very well maintained home in Prairieville. This home is 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with a large outdoor space. Open floor plan with dining room and large living area. Tile and wood floors through most of the house with carpet in two bedrooms. Master suite features a large bathroom with a double vanity, garden tub, walk-in closets and a stall shower. Set up a showing today!

If a 2 year lease is signed the rent amount will be $1600 instead of $1650.

Please be sure to visit our website for upcoming rentals and to schedule a 15 minute showing: rpmbatonrouge.com

- All properties are available now unless stated otherwise, deposits are due 72 hours after application approval, and move in must be within 2 weeks of deposit.

- Agents welcome! Please call the office at 225-389-6860 ext 4 to arrange for a key pick up or to get lockbox information.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5684646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

