Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Prairieville, LA with garage

Prairieville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
16522 GALLION DR
16522 Gallion Dr, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1461 sqft
Great Location and Great Floor Plan! You'll enjoy the 3BR/2BA home with spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring, Large Kitchen, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. The Master Bedroom is spacious with in suite bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
38044 Natchez Court lot #5
38044 Natchez Ct, Prairieville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1241 sqft
- Custom home quality and craftsmanship with town home convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Prairieville
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
16 Units Available
Sawgrass Point
2163 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1371 sqft
Sawgrass Point is proud to be the premier luxury apartment community in Gonzales, Louisiana. When you reside with us, you get to enjoy the countless upscale amenities that make Sawgrass Point the most sought-after address in Ascension Parish.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
53 Units Available
Legacy at 2020
2020 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1329 sqft
Legacy at 2020 is a brand new landmark of luxury living in the heart of Gonzales that reaches beyond a typical apartment living experience! Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors that include modern kitchens
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
40 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
South Baton Rouge
37 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$829
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
Jones Creek
20 Units Available
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
39540 Legacy Lake Drive
39540 Legacy Lake Dr, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1550 sqft
Must see this D.R. Horton designed, trendy, 1550 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in highly coveted Legacy Oaks Subdivision. This home features an open floor plan living/kitchen/nook.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12062 Rotterdam
12062 Rotterdam Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1851 sqft
12062 Rotterdam Available 07/01/20 - Wood flooring in the living room with Fireplace and tall ceilings. Very Open Floor plan with Custom Cabinets, Island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, raised dishwasher, gas cooktop, and sep.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
8157 Baringer Rd.
8157 Barringer Road, Old Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
3-Bedroom Home Perfectly Suited for Your Family - For Rent in Old Jefferson Subdivision, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, zero lot line, 1800 sqft living, well maintained townhome only $1500 per month, $1500 deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr
5513 Parkknoll Place Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1936 sqft
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House off Coursey Blvd. - Directions: Jefferson Hwy to Parkforest. Right on Parkknoll, left on Parkknoll Place. Subdivision: Parkknoll Place 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,936 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 2,000.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
7561 Oakmount Dr.
7561 Oakmount Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1800 sqft
7561 Oakmount Dr. Available 08/01/20 Compare this home to HGTV! $1375 near new Womans Hispital - Terrific home in Briarplace with 3 Br 2 baths double garage and walking trails. Beautiful granite counters and all new floors. Did not flood either.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12468 Legacy Hills Dr
12468 Legacy Hills Drive, Ascension County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2540 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom in Dutchtown! Lease with option to purchase available! - Come and see this beautiful 4 Bedroom home on large lot in desirable Legacy Hills.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13458 Orleans Dr.
13458 Orleans Drive, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1876 sqft
- OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH CATHEDRAL CEILING IN LIVING ROOM. SPACIOUS KITCHEN, SEP. DINING AND BREAKFAST AREA. MASTER BATH HAS GARDEN TUB AND SEP. SHOWER AND TWO CLOSETS. NEW CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS AND NEW LAMINATE IN LIVING AREA. TWO CAR GARAGE.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Airline/Jefferson
1 Unit Available
13507 Quail Grove Ave
13507 Quail Grove Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2700 sqft
WOODRIDGE SUBDIVISION NEAR NEW WOMENS HOSPITAL@PECUE LN - 4 br 3.5 ba house off Pecue.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
13316 Bergin Dr.
13316 Bergin Dr, Shenandoah, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
885 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse In a Gated Community - Directions: Airline to Jefferson Hwy. Pass Stumberg. Left into Strohmberg Subdivision: Strohmberg Townhouses 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 885 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,300.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,300.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
721 S. Audubon Place Ave.
721 South Audubon Place Avenue, Gonzales, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
721 S. Audubon Place Ave. Available 06/01/20 - New Construction with Custom Amenities in this Beautiful 2BR/2BA Townhome.
Results within 10 miles of Prairieville
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,261
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Airline/Jefferson
10 Units Available
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
43 Units Available
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
Studio
$871
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$959
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1143 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
South Burbank
21 Units Available
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:10am
O'Neal
52 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
8 Units Available
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1573 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
City Guide for Prairieville, LA

"Louisiana in September was like an obscene phone call from nature. The air - moist, sultry, secretive, and far from fresh - felt as if it were being exhaled into one's face. Sometimes it even sounded like heavy breathing." (-- Tom Robbins, "Jitterbug Perfume")

South of Baton Rouge youll find Prairieville, a small suburb near the Mississippi Delta. In fact, Prairieville is one of Louisiana's fastest growing areas. If you're looking for a home or apartment in the bayou climate but without the busy-ness of a big Louisiana city, Prairieville might just be the perfect place for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Prairieville, LA

Prairieville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

