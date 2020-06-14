49 Apartments for rent in Prairieville, LA with garage
"Louisiana in September was like an obscene phone call from nature. The air - moist, sultry, secretive, and far from fresh - felt as if it were being exhaled into one's face. Sometimes it even sounded like heavy breathing." (-- Tom Robbins, "Jitterbug Perfume")
South of Baton Rouge youll find Prairieville, a small suburb near the Mississippi Delta. In fact, Prairieville is one of Louisiana's fastest growing areas. If you're looking for a home or apartment in the bayou climate but without the busy-ness of a big Louisiana city, Prairieville might just be the perfect place for you. See more
Prairieville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.