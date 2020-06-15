All apartments in Prairieville
38044 Natchez Court lot #5
38044 Natchez Court lot #5

38044 Natchez Ct · (225) 622-1155
Location

38044 Natchez Ct, Prairieville, LA 70769

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 38044 Natchez Court lot #5 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Custom home quality and craftsmanship with town home convenience. This beautiful town home is brand new and move-in ready! This single-story, two bedroom town home offers 10' ceiling heights, cypress beams, interior brick columns, site finished antique pine custom wood floors, granite counter-tops, custom cabinetry, upgraded trim, upgraded plumbing and electrical fixtures, double vanity and separate custom shower in large master bathroom, huge walk-in closet, single car garage parking, fenced in backyard, landscaping. ALL the comforts of HOME!

PLEASE CONTACT REMAX PROPERTIES AT 225-622-1155 FOR ALL INQUIRIES. APPLICATION TO BE COMPLETED ONLINE AT WWW.BETHALFORD.COM UNDER RENTAL APPLICATION SECTION. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE TO BE PAID AT TIME OF SUBMISSION. MUST SHOW THAT YOU NET 3XS THE MONTHLY RENT. MUST ALSO SUBMIT COPY OF LICENSE AND 30 DAYS PROOF OF INCOME WITH APPLICATION TO BE PROCESSED.
REALTORS COMMISSION IS PAID ONCE WE RECEIVE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT.

(RLNE4758825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38044 Natchez Court lot #5 have any available units?
38044 Natchez Court lot #5 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38044 Natchez Court lot #5 have?
Some of 38044 Natchez Court lot #5's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38044 Natchez Court lot #5 currently offering any rent specials?
38044 Natchez Court lot #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38044 Natchez Court lot #5 pet-friendly?
No, 38044 Natchez Court lot #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prairieville.
Does 38044 Natchez Court lot #5 offer parking?
Yes, 38044 Natchez Court lot #5 does offer parking.
Does 38044 Natchez Court lot #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38044 Natchez Court lot #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38044 Natchez Court lot #5 have a pool?
No, 38044 Natchez Court lot #5 does not have a pool.
Does 38044 Natchez Court lot #5 have accessible units?
No, 38044 Natchez Court lot #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 38044 Natchez Court lot #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 38044 Natchez Court lot #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38044 Natchez Court lot #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 38044 Natchez Court lot #5 does not have units with air conditioning.
