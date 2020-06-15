38044 Natchez Court lot #5

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

- Custom home quality and craftsmanship with town home convenience. This beautiful town home is brand new and move-in ready! This single-story, two bedroom town home offers 10' ceiling heights, cypress beams, interior brick columns, site finished antique pine custom wood floors, granite counter-tops, custom cabinetry, upgraded trim, upgraded plumbing and electrical fixtures, double vanity and separate custom shower in large master bathroom, huge walk-in closet, single car garage parking, fenced in backyard, landscaping. ALL the comforts of HOME!



PLEASE CONTACT REMAX PROPERTIES AT 225-622-1155 FOR ALL INQUIRIES. APPLICATION TO BE COMPLETED ONLINE AT WWW.BETHALFORD.COM UNDER RENTAL APPLICATION SECTION. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE TO BE PAID AT TIME OF SUBMISSION. MUST SHOW THAT YOU NET 3XS THE MONTHLY RENT. MUST ALSO SUBMIT COPY OF LICENSE AND 30 DAYS PROOF OF INCOME WITH APPLICATION TO BE PROCESSED.

