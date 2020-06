Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Great Location and Great Floor Plan! You'll enjoy the 3BR/2BA home with spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring, Large Kitchen, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. The Master Bedroom is spacious with in suite bathroom. It comes with tub/shower combo, nice vanity and walk in closet. Two Car Garage and nice landscaping. This home is located behind the Gold's Gym in Prairieville. Ready For Tenant!!!