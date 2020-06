Amenities

garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

Country Living in the heart of South Baton Rouge - Country living in the heart of South Baton Rouge. Three bedroom, two bath, new paint and carpet inside. Three acre tract of land with house on the back potion secluded from the busy street. The front pasture is maintained by the owner. Lawn care for the house is provided by the owner. Lease is for back portion only. Garage storage area is for tenants use. The property can be used for lite commercial with owner approval.

$1200 Monthly

$1200 Deposit

1 YR Lease



(RLNE4654511)