Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:49 PM

8204 Maple St

8204 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

8204 Maple Street, New Orleans, LA 70118
Leonidas

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8204 Maple St have any available units?
8204 Maple St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Orleans, LA.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
Is 8204 Maple St currently offering any rent specials?
8204 Maple St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8204 Maple St pet-friendly?
No, 8204 Maple St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 8204 Maple St offer parking?
No, 8204 Maple St does not offer parking.
Does 8204 Maple St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8204 Maple St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8204 Maple St have a pool?
No, 8204 Maple St does not have a pool.
Does 8204 Maple St have accessible units?
No, 8204 Maple St does not have accessible units.
Does 8204 Maple St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8204 Maple St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8204 Maple St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8204 Maple St does not have units with air conditioning.
