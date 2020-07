Amenities

LARGE STORAGE WAREHOUSE PARKING for LEASE! This ultra affordable 20,000 sf (1st floor) office has been stripped out and is available for storage. Space includes 40,000 of paved parking, so its possible uses could be a lay-down yard, large equipment storage or vehicle storage. Zoned C-3 Heavy Commercial. Call now for more information.