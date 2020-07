Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym on-site laundry parking

Live in the beautiful and historic Commodore Building on THE AVENUE and Next Door to Fresh Market and enjoy the sweet sounds of the city - street cars and parades - just outside the fountain-graced courtyard. This is a ground floor unit with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Wood floors in living room and one bedroom; tile in second bedroom. ONE reserved, gated parking spot and water included. EASY access down the hall to fitness room and shared ON-SITE laundry. Small pets considered on case-by-case basis.