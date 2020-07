Amenities

in unit laundry new construction stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

This gorgeous new construction located in the 7 Ward is sure to brighten anyone's day. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and as an added feature...a pot filler. Washer and dryer are included and it has a nice backyard space. If you're in need of a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home, look no further because you've found it. Contact the agent to schedule a showing.