1000 SF old Mandeville office/ retail location with excellent visibility and parking. Convenient to the Causeway, Hwy 59, and I-12, perfect for small office, retail, or service business. Currently used as an Allstate Insurance office and includes a reception area, two offices, bathroom, and kitchen/ breakroom area. 3 yr minimum term at $15 PSF plus $4 NNN = $1583/ month total rent.