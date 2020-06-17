All apartments in Lake Charles
Find more places like 3005 Common Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Charles, LA
/
3005 Common Street - 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

3005 Common Street - 1

3005 Common Street · (337) 718-2325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Charles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3005 Common Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 869 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Charming office space for lease right in the cultural arts district! Hardwood floors, and great curb appeal. Waiting area or work space, two offices that could be used for multiple desks, kitchen with room for dining/conference. Parking in front and plenty of space in the back for additional cars!
Charming office space for lease right in the cultural arts district! Hardwood floors, and great curb appeal. Waiting area or work space, two offices that could be used for multiple desks, kitchen with room for dining/conference. Parking in front and plenty of space in the back for additional cars!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Common Street - 1 have any available units?
3005 Common Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3005 Common Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Common Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Common Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Common Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Charles.
Does 3005 Common Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Common Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3005 Common Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Common Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Common Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 3005 Common Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Common Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3005 Common Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Common Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 Common Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 Common Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3005 Common Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3005 Common Street - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy at Lake Charles
5225 Elliott Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St
Lake Charles, LA 70607
Commons at McNeese
4510 Common St
Lake Charles, LA 70607
Encore At Power Center
2770 Power Centre Pkwy
Lake Charles, LA 70607
Village Green
2700 Ernest Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70605

Similar Pages

Lake Charles 1 BedroomsLake Charles 2 Bedrooms
Lake Charles Apartments with ParkingLake Charles Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Charles Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Beaumont, TXPort Arthur, TXNederland, TXOrange, TXGroves, TX
Prien, LAWestlake, LACentral Gardens, TXDeRidder, LABridge City, TX
Port Neches, TXMoss Bluff, LACarlyss, LASulphur, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

McNeese State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity